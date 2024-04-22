Foster & Motley Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,086,000 after buying an additional 236,136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,416,000 after purchasing an additional 313,482 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,856,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,530,000 after purchasing an additional 71,561 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 866,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,393,000 after buying an additional 236,261 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE UNM traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 871,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. Unum Group has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

