Foster & Motley Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.80.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GD traded up $2.69 on Monday, hitting $291.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.04. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $296.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

