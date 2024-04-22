Foster & Motley Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.83. 2,678,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.49 and its 200 day moving average is $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

