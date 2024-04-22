Foster & Motley Inc. Has $9.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $369,755,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after buying an additional 1,742,080 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,226,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,782,000 after buying an additional 1,584,755 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.97 during midday trading on Monday. 3,159,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.