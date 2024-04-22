Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 3,759 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMB stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.96. 3,751,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,835,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average is $86.55. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.70 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

