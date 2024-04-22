Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 47,827 Shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,827 shares during the period. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of SRVR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 70,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,796. The company has a market capitalization of $431.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

