Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 9,694 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE VZ traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,994,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,193,115. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $162.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

