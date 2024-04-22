Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,272 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $37,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FNDE traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. 502,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,625. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

