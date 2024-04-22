Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CRA International were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRA International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,801. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.97. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $153.09.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.51 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.17%. Equities research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRAI

Insider Activity

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CRA International

(Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.