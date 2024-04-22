Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Unitil worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 17,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.24. 5,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,123. The firm has a market cap of $811.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Unitil had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 60.28%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

