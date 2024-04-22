Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of AMERISAFE worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.41. 12,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,467. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.32.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $73.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. Analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

