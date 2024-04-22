Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,560 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Accuray worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 6.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,847,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Accuray by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,095,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 157,975 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 995,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 80,455 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accuray by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 910,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 279,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accuray has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,319. The firm has a market cap of $211.23 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

