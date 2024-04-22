Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,670 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,945 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of Banc of California worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 872.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is -12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

