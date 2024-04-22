Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.57 Million Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Primoris Services worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth $4,091,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Primoris Services by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 524,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 78,922 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,437. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on PRIM

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.