Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Chord Energy worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 361.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CHRD traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $180.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,536. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.67 million. Research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

