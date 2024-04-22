Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.25% of Turning Point Brands worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 323,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,356,000 after buying an additional 55,829 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 40.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Turning Point Brands news, insider Plano Lorenzo De acquired 15,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.97 per share, with a total value of $420,752.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

TPB stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $27.64. 8,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,780. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.

About Turning Point Brands

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

