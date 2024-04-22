Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,406 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Science Applications International worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $124.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,992. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

