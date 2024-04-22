Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,618 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $109,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $117,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 141,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,757. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -154.57 and a beta of 2.50.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $335.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

