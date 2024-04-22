Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 107,242 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Adient at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 407.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 311,245 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 25.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 309,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,247,000 after buying an additional 271,786 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 1,127.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 158,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Adient by 129.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 263,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 197,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

