Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 518,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,430 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Adeia worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 635.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 438,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADEA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.98. 139,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.43. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Adeia had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADEA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adeia

About Adeia

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.