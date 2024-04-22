Foundry Partners LLC Sells 12,910 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.52% of SilverCrest Metals worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SILV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. 710,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,386. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.31. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SILV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.32 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SILV shares. Desjardins cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

