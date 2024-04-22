Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Primo Water by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 145,966 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 761.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,713,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after acquiring an additional 265,057 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 312,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

PRMW traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 196,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,515. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

