Foundry Partners LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KE. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,761,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $6,307,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 178.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 224,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 123,096 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.02. 18,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,149. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $522.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.31. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $421.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KE. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

