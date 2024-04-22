Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,601 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Genworth Financial worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $22,482,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 666,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 573,249 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,527,000 after acquiring an additional 481,059 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,072,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 368,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,234,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,676,000 after buying an additional 350,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

NYSE:GNW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 371,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

About Genworth Financial

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.