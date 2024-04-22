Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Copa by 67.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 19,518 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $101.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,807. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.39.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.61 dividend. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.