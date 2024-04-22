Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.67

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 23647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

