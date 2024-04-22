G999 (G999) 1-Day Volume Hits $15.24

G999 (G999) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $15.24 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00058772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001110 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

