G999 Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2.02 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00057107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00023069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001094 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

