Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gaia Trading Up 3.7 %
GAIA opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $91.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gaia
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.