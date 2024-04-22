Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Up 3.7 %

GAIA opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $91.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 1,087.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gaia by 2,160.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

