Garrison Asset Management LLC Acquires 83 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 13,659.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MSCI from $659.00 to $648.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.57.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $515.17. 912,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,288. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.43. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

