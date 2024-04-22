Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.06. The stock had a trading volume of 350,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,588. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $102.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

