Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 58,535 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 458,608 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

INTC traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 37,240,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,792,043. The company has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

