Garrison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of RSPH stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.57. 88,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,481. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $953.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.