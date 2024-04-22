Garrison Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Xylem by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,578. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

