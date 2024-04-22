GateToken Achieves Market Capitalization of $678.94 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $7.04 or 0.00010807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $678.94 million and $5.37 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011744 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,142.60 or 1.00037951 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00101789 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,472,749 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,469,877.31258121 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 6.94721505 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $4,802,177.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

