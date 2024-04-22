GATX (GATX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. GATX has set its FY24 guidance at $7.30-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.300-7.700 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Performance

GATX opened at $129.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $135.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.66.

GATX Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $294,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,963.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,963.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,694 shares of company stock worth $5,040,656 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GATX

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.