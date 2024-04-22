GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GE Vernova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of GEV opened at $135.10 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GE Vernova stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

