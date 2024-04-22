Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,869,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 7,913,231 shares.The stock last traded at $3.83 and had previously closed at $3.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Gerdau Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Gerdau’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 30th. The 6-5 split was announced on Tuesday, April 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 10.80%. Analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.0202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 233,911.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,559,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,839,000 after buying an additional 21,550,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 91,708,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,788,000 after buying an additional 6,268,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 92.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after buying an additional 2,172,396 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 36.8% during the third quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 4,759,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after buying an additional 1,280,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 12.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,352,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,379,000 after buying an additional 1,109,470 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Stories

