Gimbal Financial Acquires Shares of 11,220 Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGGO. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

CGGO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.54. 677,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $29.05.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

