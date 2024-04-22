Gimbal Financial Acquires Shares of 4,560 Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 517,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,100. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $65.09.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

