Gimbal Financial Invests $1.80 Million in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Gimbal Financial bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 1.8% of Gimbal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 929,926 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 729,100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,739,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,507,000 after acquiring an additional 436,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,830,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.70. 794,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,267. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

