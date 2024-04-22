Gimbal Financial Invests $447,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Intel comprises 0.4% of Gimbal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.41. 37,307,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,895,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

