Gimbal Financial Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,731,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.8% of Gimbal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $502.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,208,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,145. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $430.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.