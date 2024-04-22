Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.81

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 877922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.