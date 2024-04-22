Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.500-12.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50-12.00 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $66.39. 3,944,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,547. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.78 and its 200 day moving average is $116.65. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GL

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.