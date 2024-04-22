Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GL. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.44.

Shares of GL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,946,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.69. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

