Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $30,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,382,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $33.23. 189,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,500. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.80.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

