Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.89

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 174395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.