Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 55,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 66,225 shares.The stock last traded at $36.28 and had previously closed at $36.02.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $948.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at $244,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

