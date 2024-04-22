Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 240 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.96. 1,126,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,377,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $117.20. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

